‘An unthinkable milestone’; Hochul issues statement on 1M COVID deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a statement Thursday as the U.S. death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic reached 1 million deaths.

The governor’s full statement is posted below:

“Today, our country marks an unthinkable milestone - 1 million lives lost due to COVID-19. These were mothers, fathers, children, siblings, friends and neighbors, and I don’t want any more New Yorkers to go through the pain of losing a loved one to this awful virus.

“Thankfully, we have the tools to fight COVID-19 and save lives. Vaccines and boosters are effective and provide the highest level of protection. More than 3 in 4 of all New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, and over half of all eligible New Yorkers have received a booster dose -- but that still isn’t enough.

“I encourage every New Yorker ages 5 and over to get vaccinated, and every New Yorker ages 12 and older to also get their booster doses if eligible. I know first-hand how tests can help stop the spread to our vulnerable loved ones, so be sure to get tested, and if you test positive, ask your doctor immediately about getting treatment.

“These tools have made the difference, which is why it’s critical that Congress pass additional federal funding to ensure that we are prepared to respond to COVID-19 in the future.

“As we mark today’s tragic milestone, let’s remain vigilant against this virus and continue to look out for each other so we can move safely forward through this pandemic.”

Governor Hochul called the news heartbreaking in a tweet.

Today, our country marks a heartbreaking milestone — one million lives lost due to COVID-19.



These were mothers, fathers, children, siblings, friends, and neighbors. I don’t want any more New Yorkers to go through the pain of losing a loved one to this awful virus. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 12, 2022

Thursday morning, President Joe Biden called for a renewed international commitment to dealing with the pandemic at the second Global COVID-19 Summit.

In a proclamation posted on the White House website, President Biden said he and his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, will pray for each of the 1 million dead.

“In remembrance, let us draw strength from each other as fellow Americans,” Biden said. “For while we have been humbled, we never give up. We can and will do this together as the United States of America.”

You can read the full proclamation by going to the White House website.

According to the Broome County COVID-19 Dashboard, 511 people died from the virus in Broome County. The deadliest month for the county was January 2021, when 86 people died.

Three people died from the virus in the county in May 2022.

The COVID-19 dashboard presents data from the Broome County Health Department.