GiGi’s Playhouse hosts ‘GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge,’ spreading the message of acceptance for all

By Ashley Soriano
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- GiGi’s Playhouse is on a mission to create an inclusive environment for individuals with Down syndrome.

Site Manager Katie Whaley said the organization is excited to host its ‘GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge’ -- a fundraiser, and physical and social movement for acceptance.

“We want to spread global acceptance, the history of people with disabilities is very grim,” said Whaley.

A 5K competitive run, 5K Fun Run, One Mile Inspirational Walk, and Kids Dash for Down Syndrome will be held as part of the challenge to celebrate and spread the message of acceptance for all.

Participants of the challenge create their own special teams to help raise money for the organization. GiGi’s Playhouse hopes to raise $30,000 to help the organization move into a larger location, and expand its educational and therapeutic programs. So far, the playhouse has raised about $12,000.

Whaley said one of the teams in the challenge has gone the extra mile to help reach the organization’s goal.

“One of our teams is Dom the Director of Fun. His family has been so generous,” she said. “Right now in the next 24 hours, if you register and join their team and make a donation -- they’re not just going to match the donation, they’re going to double it.”

The competitive run, fun run, inspirational walk, and kid’s dash will be held Saturday, May 14 at Vestal Rail Trail West. The 5K competitive run will begin at 9 a.m. with the rest of the activities to follow at 10 a.m.

More information on the Acceptance Challenge, how to donate and register for the activities can be found here.

