It’s heating up!

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80 (76-82) Wind SE 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

More sunshine, more heat. High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes, along with a ridge extending down the Appalachians will give us another day of sunny skies. We’ve been gradually warming. Highs today will be in the 70s and 80s.

By Friday and into the weekend, as a south flow develops, moisture will move in. This, along with a cold front to our west and a weakening low moving in from the south, showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast for the weekend and into early next week.

Dry and seasonably mild Wednesday.

