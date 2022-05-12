Advertisement

Saving a life before it’s lost

Organ donation and improving the transplantation cycle
By Karleen Leveille
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- This special report highlights the orchestration that goes into finding a donor and transporting organs.

12 News first meet Hazel Callear who was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia five days after birth. Biliary Atresia is a rare pediatric liver disease where bile gets trapped in the liver.

It affects one out of every 12,000 infants in the United States. The only cure is a liver transplant.

Hazel’s mother, Jessica Callear, who has been an organ donor since she was 16-years-old, shares the months leading up to Hazel’s transplant.

Dr. Hassan Tetteh, a Thoracic Surgeon, is also profiled sharing how transplants led him to build a company to fill the void left between recovering and transporting organs.

His firm, Star Teams leverages partnerships in aviation, technology, and human capital to increase the number of transplants in the nation and decrease the number of wasted organs.

To learn more about organ donation, visit organdonor.com.

Most Read

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
State Police were on Tracy and Amber Hill drive in Conklin Saturday evening. The suspect in the...
State, local leaders react to deadly, racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Officials: Buffalo gunman taunted law enforcement online
COVID hospitalizations increasing in Broome County, experts warn

Latest News

UHS, Lourdes, County Health Department says COVID hospitalizations are increasing
UHS, Lourdes, County Health Department says COVID hospitalizations are increasing
Finding the Good: Many hats bring many smiles
Finding the Good: Many hats bring many smiles
Nitro Circus reschedules show date from June to September
SUNY Broome President, suspect’s high school respond to Buffalo mass shooting
Finding The Good: Many hats bring many smiles