Saving a life before it’s lost

(WBNG) -- This special report highlights the orchestration that goes into finding a donor and transporting organs.

12 News first meet Hazel Callear who was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia five days after birth. Biliary Atresia is a rare pediatric liver disease where bile gets trapped in the liver.

It affects one out of every 12,000 infants in the United States. The only cure is a liver transplant.

Hazel’s mother, Jessica Callear, who has been an organ donor since she was 16-years-old, shares the months leading up to Hazel’s transplant.

Dr. Hassan Tetteh, a Thoracic Surgeon, is also profiled sharing how transplants led him to build a company to fill the void left between recovering and transporting organs.

His firm, Star Teams leverages partnerships in aviation, technology, and human capital to increase the number of transplants in the nation and decrease the number of wasted organs.

To learn more about organ donation, visit organdonor.com.