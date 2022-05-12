‘Sound The Alarm’ : American Red Cross Installing Free fire alarms in homes for the month of May

ENDICOTT ( WBNG) -- The American Red Cross returns with the ‘Sound The Alarm’ save a life campaign and is ready to continue their efforts to keep residents safe and informed about fire safety.

Zachariah Riley Executive Director of the Southern Tier American Red Cross Chapter, said volunteers are gearing up to install free smoke alarms in homes for this campaign which will run throughout the month of May.

He said families will also be educated on safety and escape plans in case of a fire and learn about other forms of disasters.

“We also look at what a local disaster they might have so, if you’re near an airport what may that mean for your preparedness as well as flooding. We just had a major power outages just a few weeks ago so how are you going to handle those situations?” said Zachariah Riley.

He said this campaign is more than just a fire response, but a start to a larger form of preparedness for residents to have.

He added with this campaign the american red cross has installed over a thousand alarms in the region saving many lives and will continue to educate, and save more.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.