Staying warm but rain chances rise

By Howard Manges
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 52-58

Friday: Sun and clouds. Turning a touch humid. Slight chance of a few isolated showers. Chance of rain is 20%. High: 73-79

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Low: 53-59

Forecast Discussion:

Our weather remains quiet tonight with lows in the 50s. We expect partly cloudy to clear conditions.

More clouds are forecast to develop Friday and an isolated shower or two could also pop up. The chance of a shower is only around 20%.

ANOTHER SUMMER-LIKE DAY
The cut-off low in the south opens up and ejects into the northeast Saturday through Monday and high pressure erodes this coming weekend allowing for a daily chance of some showers or storms.

