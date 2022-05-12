Tri-Town Theatre presents ‘The Crucible’

SIDNEY (WBNG) -- Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” is brought to life by Tri-Town Theatre.

“The Crucible” is a dramatized and fictionalized story of the Salem witch trials that took place in Salem, Mass. in 1692. Actor Ken Wilber, who plays the role of John Proctor, said there is no room for deviation from social norms.

“Drama ensues very quickly when a few people are accused of being witches and you’re looking at a society that is very rigid,” Wilber said. “People came to Salem to set up their own little heaven on Earth and it wasn’t okay for you to say bad things about your neighbor or address your grievances.”

John Proctor’s wife, Elizabeth Proctor, is accused of being a witch.

“John Proctor is a voice of reason in the community who is trying to calm everything but that doesn’t exactly work out,” Wilber said.

Actress Evelyn Kinnear, who plays the role of Elizabeth Proctor, said her character reflects an outside perspective.

“Elizabeth Proctor is reeling with the personal side of that impact as well as the larger scope of the repercussions for what that means for her family for her children,” Kinnear said. “It’s very interesting to see especially in a drama like this to see how intense those moments can get very quickly and how deep a lot of minds are.”

Kinnear said this role is different than roles she’s played in the past.

“I’ve always wanted to do more dramatic roles so I was very excited to have the opportunity,” Kinnear said.

Wilber said this is a dream role.

“I’ve always wanted to play this part,” Wilber said. “The last time that Tri-Town Theatre did this production I was part of it and I played Reverend Parris, who is one of the villains in the show, so it’s a very interesting contrast to be able to now come in and play the protagonist.”

Tri-Town Theatre presents Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” at the Sidney High School Auditorium May 20 to 22.

Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s performance begins at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.