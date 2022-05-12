Advertisement

Widow of fallen Georgia sheriff’s captain views late husband’s name on national memorial

Decatur County Captain Justin Bedwell is among those being honored this week in Washington, D.C.
By David Ade
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Slain Decatur County Captain Justin Bedwell is among those being honored this week in Washington, D.C. Bedwell’s name is now on on National Law Enforcement Memorial, a place built to honor fallen officers who died in the line of duty and their surviving families.

Thursday, Katherine Bedwell, Justin’s wife, visited the memorial for the first time.

“He was our hero before, but he’s even more so now,” Bedwell said.

Bedwell kissed her hand then touched her late husband’s name that is carved into the memorial, and described her emotions.

She said, “Happy, you know, honored that they’re honoring my husband. But then once again, he shouldn’t be here. No law enforcement family should be having to come visit their family members on the wall because of a shameless act...”

Justin Bedwell was shot and killed in the line of duty in March 2021, and passed days later. He was a 20 year veteran and left behind Katherine and their daughter.

Ceremonies will take place throughout the weekend in Washington for Bedwell, and the more than 500 other fallen officers being honored during this year’s Police Week.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina man charged with murder in Floral Avenue shooting
Pa. state troopers take 3 into custody following deadly shooting, Binghamton Police Chief says
Grand opening of NYS’ highest-speed fiber internet provider, Greenlight Networks
You Ask, We Answer: When are the old IBM buildings being demolished?
You Ask, We Answer: When are the old IBM buildings in Endicott being demolished?
A tractor located behind Norwich high School Monday afternoon
Norwich Students Ride Tractors to School Following Incident Last Week

Latest News

BU First Generation
BU First Generation
At least 20 homes were destroyed in a fire near Los Angeles.
‘Like an inferno:’ Western US burning at furious pace so far
James
Staying in the family business; Windsor Central School’s newest therapy dogs
Officials said a mother left her baby with firefighters at a Louisville Fire Department station.
Mother safely surrenders newborn baby to firefighters at neighborhood fire station
' Shawna has a secret'
' Shawna has a secret'