1st ‘Bluebell Day’ at the Bement-Billings Farmstead

NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG) -- Newark Valley Historical Society offers the first-ever Bluebell Day.

Bluebell Day at the Bement-Billings Farmstead is a new event that highlights the farmstead living history museum and guilds. Bement-Billings Farmstead Facilities Director Ed Nizalowski said when the historical society build the Sycamore Bridge in 2008 the bridge was built over a community of Virginia Bluebells.

“We put part of the nature trail right through the bluebells and they’ve expanded since then which is nice,” Nizalowski said.

Nizalowski said bluebells are named after a German Botanist.

“The bluebell is described as an ephemeral spring flower in a cluster of blue blossoms,” Nizalowski said. “The bluebell likes moisture so you see it typically in flood plains and wetlands and it’s spread out through the eastern United States, you’ll find it as far north as Quebec.”

Nizalowski said there are pink and white variations of this flower, both can be seen on the Farmstead.

The focus of Bluebell Day is the natural world.

“We’ll have guided tours of the nature trail, guided tour of the herb garden, and I’ll be giving tours of the trees on the Farmstead,” Nizalowski said. “We’re also showcasing our guild structure.”

Throughout Bluebell Day visitors can take a Hidden Rainbow story walk and a scavenger hunt. Newark Valley Tappan-Spaulding Memorial Library Director Erin Chapman said this walk resembles a deconstructed picture book.

“There will be laminated pictures along the trail and you can walk through and read the story,” Chapman said. “It’s a fun way to incorporate reading with being active and being outside.”

The story walk is self-guided.

Bluebell Day will take place May 21 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is a free event.