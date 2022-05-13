$28M in one-time payments announced for struggling New York families

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced the distribution of $28 million in pandemic funding to help struggling New Yorkers with children to cover expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Pandemic Emergency Assistance” fund will give families on public assistance with a child 17-years-old or younger in their households $250 to help pay for housing expenses, bills and other critical needs. This is a one-time payment.

The funding is administered through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Payments will begin to be issued on Saturday.

Governor Hochul’s office said around 112,000 households in the state will receive the payment, which will assist more than 216,000. Eligible households will receive a written notification from the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.