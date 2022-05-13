Advertisement

7th Grader advances to preliminary round of National Spelling Bee in Washington DC

7th Grader Daanya Butt reads through a dictionary at her school in Oneonta(WBNG 12 News)
By Alex Ladstatter
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Daanya Butt, a 7th grader within the Oneonta City School District has advanced to the preliminary round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. according to the organization’s website.

Butt has been studying for the event since February. On March 12 News interviewed Butt at her school, she had this to say about making it to the national stage.

“It is very nerve-racking because this is the competition; the big thing; the big one,” she said. “There’s like the best spellers from so many regions across the country, it’s pretty nerve-racking when you remember that. Then, you remember that you fit in that category, and it’s like ‘do I belong here?’”

Butt had to complete various rounds of online spelling tests before earning her spot on the televised stage.

The first televised round of the event will be broadcast on May 31 on ‘Ion Television’.

Learn more about Daanya’s journey here.

