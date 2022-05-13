Another beautiful day!

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a couple showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 80 (76-82) Wind S 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

Changes are happening. We’re still going to be warm, but dew point temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Not oppressive, but more muggy. With this moisture, we will put a couple showers in the forecast.

With this moisture, a weakening low to our south and a cold front, showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast for the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms linger into early next week.

Warm over the next few days with more seasonable weather by Tuesday with highs in the 60s. High pressure gives us pleasant and dry weather Tuesday to Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

