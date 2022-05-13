Binghamton University School of Pharmacy students kick off a week of graduations

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Caps, gowns, and degrees could be seen on the campus of Binghamton University Friday morning for the School of Pharmacy’s graduation ceremony.

The celebration marks the first of many ceremonies Binghamton University will host throughout the week. According to President Harvey Stenger, 4,000 undergraduate degrees will be given throughout the course of eight days.

Student speaker Julie Napoli said before walking on the stage and addressing her peers that her family has been involved with the university for many years, and is now filled with many different emotions.

“It’s definitely a bittersweet day, I’ve been here for six years so I’ve done a 2+4 program. My brother also graduated from here we’ve been in the Binghamton family for about nine years now, so it’s bittersweet but definitely exciting for the next steps,” said NaPoli.

The University said they anticipate over 20,000 family members to visit the area to attend ten different graduation ceremonies. Stenger said he would like to remind the community that these events will increase traffic on the Vestal Parkway.