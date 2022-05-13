Fatal motorcycle crashes are up by 50% since 2019, officials say

TROY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee announced Friday that fatal motorcycle crashes are on the rise.

According to the Traffic Safety Committee and Research at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College, fatal motorcycle crashes in New York have increased by 50% in 2021 since 2019.

The safety committee said there were 198 fatal crashes that killed a total of 204 people in 2021. In 2022, there have been nine fatalities and more than 220 crashes so far.

In 2021, motorcycle crash fatalities represented more than 18% of all crash fatalities in New York.

“The rise of fatal motorcycle crashes is a harsh reminder to both motorists and riders that we must share the road responsibly,” said GTSC Chair and DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “The crash data we cite do not just number, they are mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters. I want everyone to enjoy New York’s beautiful riding season, but to do so safely and responsibly.”

The safety committee deemed May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and has used online ads, PSAs and social media to provide safety tips for motorcyclists.

The announcement was made at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y. during a motorcycle safety training course,