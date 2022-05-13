Advertisement

Gov. Hochul signs legislation protecting domestic violence victims

By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation protecting victims of domestic violence from discrimination Friday.

The legislation expands protections for victims of domestic violence to areas of discrimination where they were not guaranteed previously. This includes housing and public accommodations.

Governor Hochul’s office said the legislation expands coverage under the Human Rights Law and improves access to the Division of Human Rights complaint process for victims of domestic violence by prohibiting discrimination against victims of domestic violence in every context covered by New York’s anti-discrimination law, including housing, education and public accommodations.

Domestic violence victims were only covered as a protected class under the employment provisions of the Human Rights Law previously.

