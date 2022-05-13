Guthrie accepts donation of historic poem closing out nurses week

SAYRE PA (WBNG) -- The Guthrie Clinic accepted the donation of a poem from 1939.

78-year-old Margaret Prinzi found the poem while going through her grandmother’s belongings; Prinzi told 12 News her grandmother worked near the Guthrie Clinic. She was a housekeeper and took care of the male resident interns.

Prinzi said she was going to throw it out, but decided to donate it.

The poem is dated Dec. 10 1939 and signed by Guthrie Robert Packer Nurse Hattie Burdick.

Guthrie Archivist Henry Farley told 12 News the next steps will be to find out who Hattie Burdick is, and what other ties they have to the institution and why they wrote the poem.

Farley said every piece of history showcases the story of Guthrie.

“It tells our story and we have a very very rich story here at Guthrie that starts at 1885,″ he told 12 News. “Every little piece of paper that we get helps tell the story better.”

Prinzi hopes children remain curious about the past and are motivated to learn their own history along with their communities.