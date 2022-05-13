Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Information to exchange after a car accident

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss what information to exchange after an accident.

“If the police do not respond to the accident you should obtain the name, address, and telephone number of all of the persons involved in the accident drivers and passengers alike,” Personal Injury Attorney Tom Schimmerling said. “You should also obtain information about insurance by asking to see insurance cards for all vehicles involved in the accident.”

Contact Shimmerling Injury Law here.

You Ask, We Answer: When are the old IBM buildings being demolished?
