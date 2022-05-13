Teacher Appreciation Week; Meet Stacey Schadt

(WBNG) -- All week long, WBNG is celebrating and honoring educators across the Southern Tier who are making an impact on our next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators.

For over 25 years, students and faculty said Teacher Stacey Schadt has been nothing but a bright light for the Owego Apalachin School district. Caring and continuing to put a smile on everyone’s face daily.

Schadt said she worked at the High School for 20 years, eventually making the change to the Middle school teaching 8th Graders.

“Two totally different groups of kids but both of them have their great points as well. It’s a whole lot more energy here and that’s okay because its kind of fun to for lack of better terms play a little bit more here,” said Schadt

She said to receive such recognition is humbling and it is heartwarming to know someone thinks so highly of her, showing she has been doing something right.

“I can do nothing else it’s what I was called to do,” Schadt said. “It’s what I’ve been doing for so many years and teaching is not just about teaching your subject, your math or social studies or science it’s about teaching kids about life and how to navigate life and just how to be good human beings in this world.”

She said the bond she continues to create with her students is important to her because she wants to let them know she will always be there.

“I have a lot of relationships with kids that I have kept over the years. I still have several very special students, one that I meet regularly to have lunch,” said Schadt.

She added to be able to watch the growth of her students both academically and personally from the beginning of the semester to the end is an amazing feeling and she wouldn’t trade it for the world.

WBNG selected five teachers to be featured for Teacher Appreciation Week. From May 9 to 13, one teacher will be showcased on 12 News at 5:30 p.m. To see all of the featured teachers, go here. For a full list of nominated teachers, go here.

