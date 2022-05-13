Truth Pharm’s offering an interactive, educational program for parents

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As the world continues the fight against substance abuse Truth Pharm is offering an educational program for parents and caregivers of teenagers to teach them about adolescent substance use.

‘Shawna Has a Secret’ is designed to teach parents and caregivers the signs of teenage substance use. Truth Pharm said, this interactive program will show how to tell the difference between when teens are experimenting, and when they are developing problematic use patterns that needs to be addressed.

“Its really important for parents to be tuned into these signs, because the signs and symptoms of use change with each generation because there’s new things that come out. But right now we find it really important to push this education out into communities because for the first time teen overdose rose in 2021″ said Courtney Hayes, Project Coordinator for Truth Pharm.

She said it is important to start educating parents early due to the amount of deaths caused by overdoses, because the rate is rising, and some kids could start experimenting with drugs at a younger age. She told 12 News the program will show parents what signs to look for.

“Part of the program the most interesting part actually is that it starts with a mock bedroom, set up that all the attendees can kinda of search through and point out the things that maybe they think are signs of substance use. Then we walk through those in the presentation, and talk about what did you see in this room and what does this mean for you and your children” said Courtney Hayes.

The organization will be hosting this event on June 1. For more information on how to sign up please call 607-348-3302 or email Courtney.TruthPharm@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.