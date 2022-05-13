Vehicular manslaughter conviction upheld for death of teen

(WBNG) -- The New York State Supreme Appellate Division Third Department upheld the conviction of Michael P. Gincerowksi Jr. for vehicular manslaughter in the first degree and driving while intoxicated, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

In 2019, Gincerowksi was convicted. He entered a plea admitting to driving intoxicated and striking and killing 16-year-old Constance Mazzarese while she was riding her bicycle along State Route 369 in the Town of Fenton.

Gincerowksi received a sentence of five to 15 years in prison. The appellate court found that his plea, sentence and waiver of appeal rights were proper.

The appellate division’s decision can be found by going here.