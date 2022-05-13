Advertisement

A warm unsettled weekend

By Howard Manges
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Tonight: A few showers or a rumble early. Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 56-61

Saturday: Partly sunny. 40% chance of scattered PM showers. A bit humid. High: 75-80

Saturday Night: 30% chance of a few showers. Low: 56-62

Forecast Discussion:

The upper level low that was stuck off the southeast coast all week long has moved into the southeastern US and will weaken and eject into the northeast this weekend. This brings us a chance of showers and perhaps a few storms from time to time.

Highs Saturday climb into the upper 70s to near 80 but we expect some scattered showers or storms to develop in the heating of the day. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Sunday brings the higher chance of rain to us with highs staying in the 70s.

Keep an eye on the cloud forecast Sunday night into very early Monday morning! A total lunar eclipse will occur and, clouds permitting, we’ll see it!

Monday brings the highest chance of rain in the next 5 to 7 days. The chance of rain is 90%.

