State, local leaders react to deadly, racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBNG) -- State and local leaders have expressed sympathy for the victims of a deadly shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, 10 people were killed and three more were wounded in the rampage. The majority of the victims were Black, the report said.

The report also identified the suspect in the shooting as 18-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin. Saturday, State Police were on Tracy and Amber Hill drive in Conklin, but authorities would not tell 12 News what troopers were investigating on the scene.

Posted below is the reactions of state and local leaders to the shooting:

Governor Kathy Hochul via Twitter:

Tonight my heart is with my neighbors in Buffalo who are feeling unimaginable pain due to a white supremacist. We’ll be there for the families affected by this act of terrorism. And we’ll ensure law enforcement has what they need to prosecute the shooter to the fullest extent.

Tonight my heart is with my neighbors in Buffalo who are feeling unimaginable pain due to a white supremacist.



We'll be there for the families affected by this act of terrorism. And we'll ensure law enforcement has what they need to prosecute the shooter to the fullest extent. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 15, 2022

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney via Twitter:

I’m heartbroken by the tragic news out of Buffalo. I am praying for those impacted and thank the first responders who answered the call. Please join me in keeping the entire Buffalo community in your thoughts.

I’m heartbroken by the tragic news out of Buffalo. I am praying for those impacted and thank the first responders who answered the call. Please join me in keeping the entire Buffalo community in your thoughts. — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) May 14, 2022

State Senator Fred Akshar via emailed statement:

“This was a disgusting, cowardly act of terrorism, racism and hate. Our hearts break for victims and their families, as well as the Buffalo community and every community across our state and nation that believes in peace and in the safety of our citizens, no matter the color of their skin, their place of worship, their gender or any other aspect of a person that can be twisted and distorted in an effort to justify any act of violence against law-abiding American citizens.

I commend the Buffalo Police and emergency services for their quick response and join our fellow New Yorkers and Americans in condemning this senseless act of terror.”

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo on Twitter:

There are no words to express how shocked and saddened we are over the tragic events in #Buffalo today. Our hearts are broken.

There are no words to express how shocked and saddened we are over the tragic events in #Buffalo today. Our hearts are broken. — Donna Lupardo (@DonnaLupardo) May 15, 2022

Broome County Executive Jason garnar via Twitter:

Broome County stands in solidarity with the people of Buffalo in the wake of today’s mass shooting. We grieve for the victims and families of this hateful, racial attack. We will commit any and all county resources needed in order to ensure justice is served.

Broome County stands in solidarity with the people of Buffalo in the wake of today’s mass shooting. We grieve for the victims and families of this hateful, racial attack. We will commit any and all county resources needed in order to ensure justice is served. — Jason Garnar (@jasongarnar) May 15, 2022

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham via Twitter:

Today’s shooting in Buffalo was a shocking act of evil. Binghamton has the entire Buffalo community in our thoughts and prayers. We’re shaken by this senseless act of violence, motivated by hate, and stand with the people of Buffalo as they face an indescribable tragedy.

Today's shooting in Buffalo was a shocking act of evil. Binghamton has the entire Buffalo community in our thoughts and prayers. We’re shaken by this senseless act of violence, motivated by hate, and stand with the people of Buffalo as they face an indescribable tragedy. — Mayor Jared Kraham (@MayorKraham) May 14, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.