COVID hospitalizations increasing in Broome County, experts warn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are increasing in Broome County.

That’s according to UHS, Lourdes and the Broome County Health Department. The three entities released a joint statement Monday morning warning that the number of COVID-19 cases has increased in the county as well as in other parts of New York State.

More people are in intensive care units, or ICUs, from the effects of this surge, the statement said.

UHS, Lourdes and the health department said hospitals and nursing homes are experiencing staffing issues due to virus cases among employees at those facilities.

UHS and Lourdes reported that many of the hospitalized have not been vaccinated at all or have not received a booster shot.

Lourdes President & CEO Kathy Connerton said the hospital is watching the situation closely.

“The safety of our patients, associates and community remain a top priority,” Connerton said. “We encourage everyone to take appropriate measures to keep themselves safe.”

UHS Hospitalist Dr. Jeffrey Gray said UHS is also urging county residents to be cautious about the virus. He said patients should reach out to their primary care provider if they test positive for COVID. He also noted the effectiveness of COVID oral medication and early treatment with monoclonal antibody infusion.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, or CDC, Broome County has a high community level of the virus. The CDC suggested communities with a high level of should wear masks indoors.

Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties are also listed by the CDC as having a high level of community spread.

The country’s death toll from COVID-19 hit 1 million Monday, just over two years since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus to be pandemic in March 2020.

The Associated Press reported that the majority of those deaths were people 65-years-old and older and were primarily men.

UHS, Lourdes and the Broome County Health Department have asked the community to adhere to COVID precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“We understand the public may be tired of dealing with the virus, but we still need to maintain our vigilance,” said Broome County Health Department Director Mary McFadden. “It is important everyone does their part to keep each other safe, our healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed and our community thriving.”