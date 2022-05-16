Advertisement

Hochul orders flags to be flown at half staff for Buffalo shooting victims

Meanwhile, SUNY Broome confirms suspect was briefly enrolled at campus
By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul ordered all flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of those who were killed at the Tops grocery store shooting in Buffalo, N.Y. Saturday.

“I have directed flags on all State buildings to be flown at half-staff tomorrow in honor of the victims of the horrific shooting at Tops supermarket in Buffalo,” Governor Hochul tweeted.  “Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and the entire community.”

10 people were killed in the shooting targeted at Black people, the Associated Press reported.

The gunman, Payton Gendron, is from Conklin. The AP reported that Gendron threatened to carry out a shooting at Susquehanna Valley High School.

A letter from Susquehanna Valley School District Superintendent Roland Doig that was sent home to families did not state if Gendron was a student there.

However, it expressed sympathy for the shooting victims.

“The staff and families of the Susquehanna Valley Central School District are unspeakably saddened by the news of the shooting in Buffalo,” the letter said. “Our thoughts remain with the victims and all of the families impacted by this tragedy.”

The district will be on a two-hour delay Monday and emotional support staff will be available for those who need it.

In a letter sent to 12 News, SUNY Broome said Gendron was briefly enrolled at its campus from Fall 2021 to March 2022.

“SUNY Broome is sadly aware of the tragic mass shooting that occurred in Buffalo today and we offer our deepest sympathy and most heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families during this difficult time,” the campus said.

The college said it will rely on the investigating agencies to release any additional information.

In addition to Hochul, several other state and local leaders reacted to the shooting. You can read their reactions by going to this link.

Most Read

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
State Police were on Tracy and Amber Hill drive in Conklin Saturday evening. The suspect in the...
State, local leaders react to deadly, racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
$28M in one-time payments announced for struggling New York families
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
Local organization files lawsuit against Broome County Sheriff

Latest News

ENHANCED risk for severe weather on Monday
ENHANCED risk for severe weather on Monday
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Horseheads (girls flag football)
Highlights: Corning vs. Maine-Endwell (STAC Softball Championship)
Leaders react to 10 killed in Buffalo shooting, suspect from Conklin, report says
Leaders react to 10 killed in Buffalo shooting, suspect from Conklin, report says