Hochul orders flags to be flown at half staff for Buffalo shooting victims

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul ordered all flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of those who were killed at the Tops grocery store shooting in Buffalo, N.Y. Saturday.

“I have directed flags on all State buildings to be flown at half-staff tomorrow in honor of the victims of the horrific shooting at Tops supermarket in Buffalo,” Governor Hochul tweeted. “Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and the entire community.”

10 people were killed in the shooting targeted at Black people, the Associated Press reported.

The gunman, Payton Gendron, is from Conklin. The AP reported that Gendron threatened to carry out a shooting at Susquehanna Valley High School.

A letter from Susquehanna Valley School District Superintendent Roland Doig that was sent home to families did not state if Gendron was a student there.

However, it expressed sympathy for the shooting victims.

“The staff and families of the Susquehanna Valley Central School District are unspeakably saddened by the news of the shooting in Buffalo,” the letter said. “Our thoughts remain with the victims and all of the families impacted by this tragedy.”

The district will be on a two-hour delay Monday and emotional support staff will be available for those who need it.

In a letter sent to 12 News, SUNY Broome said Gendron was briefly enrolled at its campus from Fall 2021 to March 2022.

“SUNY Broome is sadly aware of the tragic mass shooting that occurred in Buffalo today and we offer our deepest sympathy and most heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families during this difficult time,” the campus said.

The college said it will rely on the investigating agencies to release any additional information.

