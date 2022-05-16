Advertisement

Keep a close eye on the weather today!

Strong Storms Possible
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, rain, thunderstorms. Severe storms possible. .25-.50″ (.75″) 100% High 78 (74-80) Wind S becoming W 10-20 G30 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

Severe weather is possible today. A cold front will move through, bringing the chance of heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. Pay close attention to the weather today. Tonight, mostly cloudy with early showers. Skies will become partly cloudy.

Cool and windy Tuesday with some lingering showers. Skies turn mostly clear Tuesday night.

Quieter weather much of the remaining forecast. Seasonable Wednesday, but heat will return later in the week. A cold front will put showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast Saturday.

