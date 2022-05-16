Lawyers on Call: Accident advice
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers to discuss what to do after a car accident.
“Keep all your accident-related documents and information together,” Personal Injury Attorney Tom Schimmerling said. “This information should include a claim number, the no Fault claim’s adjuster who is handling the claim, names and phone numbers of all contacts, receipts for a rental car and other expenses incurred as a result of the accident.
