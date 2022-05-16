Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Accident advice

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: May. 16, 2022
(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers to discuss what to do after a car accident.

“Keep all your accident-related documents and information together,” Personal Injury Attorney Tom Schimmerling said. “This information should include a claim number, the no Fault claim’s adjuster who is handling the claim, names and phone numbers of all contacts, receipts for a rental car and other expenses incurred as a result of the accident.

