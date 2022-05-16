Advertisement

Nitro Circus reschedules show date from June to September

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Nitro Circus is rescheduling its Binghamton show at Mirabito stadium to Sept. 10 due to travel-related scheduling issues.

A spokesperson for Thrill One Sports & Entertainment said all tickets from the original June 18 date will be honored. Ticketholders will not need to take any additional action in order to attend the show in September.

“Nitro Circus regrets any inconvenience to its fans but looks forward to seeing them in September,” a statement said.

Refunds for fans unable to make the new date will be available for seven days following the announcement of the new date.

Tickets can be purchased here.

