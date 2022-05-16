Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Southern Tier
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of New York and Pennsylvania Monday.
Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties and Susquehanna County in Pennsylvania are under the watch. It is expected to expire around 4 p.m. Monday.
Hail, wind gusts of 70 mph and frequent lightning are a possibility with any storms, the National Weather Service said. The NWS said that much of the Southern Tier is under an enhanced risk for storms, which is listed as a three on a scale of five for storm potency and probability.
12 News will cover the weather in its noon, 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts.
For your forecast on the go, download the Storm Track 12 app for iOS and Android by going to this link.