Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of New York and Pennsylvania Monday.

Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties and Susquehanna County in Pennsylvania are under the watch. It is expected to expire around 4 p.m. Monday.

Hail, wind gusts of 70 mph and frequent lightning are a possibility with any storms, the National Weather Service said. The NWS said that much of the Southern Tier is under an enhanced risk for storms, which is listed as a three on a scale of five for storm potency and probability.

Severe thunderstorms are expected across the area today, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible. #NYwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/ntdq4dnBHF — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) May 16, 2022

12 News will cover the weather in its noon, 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

For your forecast on the go, download the Storm Track 12 app for iOS and Android by going to this link.