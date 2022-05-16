Advertisement

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Southern Tier

(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of New York and Pennsylvania Monday.

Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties and Susquehanna County in Pennsylvania are under the watch. It is expected to expire around 4 p.m. Monday.

Hail, wind gusts of 70 mph and frequent lightning are a possibility with any storms, the National Weather Service said. The NWS said that much of the Southern Tier is under an enhanced risk for storms, which is listed as a three on a scale of five for storm potency and probability.

12 News will cover the weather in its noon, 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

For your forecast on the go, download the Storm Track 12 app for iOS and Android by going to this link.

Most Read

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
State Police were on Tracy and Amber Hill drive in Conklin Saturday evening. The suspect in the...
State, local leaders react to deadly, racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Officials: Buffalo gunman taunted law enforcement online
COVID hospitalizations increasing in Broome County, experts warn

Latest News

UHS, Lourdes, County Health Department says COVID hospitalizations are increasing
UHS, Lourdes, County Health Department says COVID hospitalizations are increasing
Finding the Good: Many hats bring many smiles
Finding the Good: Many hats bring many smiles
Nitro Circus reschedules show date from June to September
SUNY Broome President, suspect’s high school respond to Buffalo mass shooting
Finding The Good: Many hats bring many smiles