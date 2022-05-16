Advertisement

Stand with Ukraine 5K Run & Walk this Saturday

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Lace up your running shoes and help support local and global humanitarian efforts for Ukraine.

Together for Ukraine is a non-profit organization formed in direct response to the urgent and growing need for medical and humanitarian aid in regions of Ukraine affected by war. Together for Ukraine Foundation President Anatoily Pradun said the organization was founded in 2014.

“We are raising funds, creating awareness, and doing anything possible to help refugees and help the Ukrainian people,” Pradun said.

Together for Ukraine Foundation will host a “Stand with Ukraine 5K Run & Walk” on May 21 at 10 a.m.

“It’s family-friendly, it’s dog friendly,” Together for Ukraine member Christina Charuk said. “Registration is available online and it will be a 5K on the Vestal Rail Trail.”

Pre-registration is $35, and the day of race registration is $40. Same-day registration and packet pick-up is from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m.

Participants of all fitness levels are encouraged to participate.

Funds raised will provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced individuals in Ukraine.

“The biggest thing is just come to the event and walk with us, or run with us there’s plenty of ways to create this awareness,” Pradun said.

There will be live music, door prizes, refreshments, t-shirts, and medals for top finishers.

Most Read

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
State Police were on Tracy and Amber Hill drive in Conklin Saturday evening. The suspect in the...
State, local leaders react to deadly, racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Officials: Buffalo gunman taunted law enforcement online
COVID hospitalizations increasing in Broome County, experts warn

Latest News

Tom Schimmerling
Lawyers on Call: Accident advice
1st ‘Bluebell Day’ at the Bement-Billings Farmstead
Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: Information to exchange after a car accident
Tri-Town Theatre 'The Crucible'
Tri-Town Theatre presents ‘The Crucible’