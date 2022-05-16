Stand with Ukraine 5K Run & Walk this Saturday

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Lace up your running shoes and help support local and global humanitarian efforts for Ukraine.

Together for Ukraine is a non-profit organization formed in direct response to the urgent and growing need for medical and humanitarian aid in regions of Ukraine affected by war. Together for Ukraine Foundation President Anatoily Pradun said the organization was founded in 2014.

“We are raising funds, creating awareness, and doing anything possible to help refugees and help the Ukrainian people,” Pradun said.

Together for Ukraine Foundation will host a “Stand with Ukraine 5K Run & Walk” on May 21 at 10 a.m.

“It’s family-friendly, it’s dog friendly,” Together for Ukraine member Christina Charuk said. “Registration is available online and it will be a 5K on the Vestal Rail Trail.”

Pre-registration is $35, and the day of race registration is $40. Same-day registration and packet pick-up is from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m.

Participants of all fitness levels are encouraged to participate.

Funds raised will provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced individuals in Ukraine.

“The biggest thing is just come to the event and walk with us, or run with us there’s plenty of ways to create this awareness,” Pradun said.

There will be live music, door prizes, refreshments, t-shirts, and medals for top finishers.