Temperatures skyrocket for next weekend

Tonight: Early shower chances end. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 42-48

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of a shower or two northeast. High: 57-62

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 36-42

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather fills in tonight with a few showers possible early in the overnight. Lows drop into the 40s. Sun and clouds come by for a day Tuesday and there could be a couple passing showers northeast. Highs stay around 60.

sunshine around (WBNG)

Some rain comes through Wednesday night into parts of Thursday and heat looks to scream into the area Friday and Saturday. We could be near 90 Saturday. We need to monitor Saturday’s storm chances because with the heat and humidity, storms could be strong to severe.