Advertisement

Temperatures skyrocket for next weekend

By Howard Manges
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Early shower chances end. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 42-48

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of a shower or two northeast. High: 57-62

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 36-42

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather fills in tonight with a few showers possible early in the overnight. Lows drop into the 40s. Sun and clouds come by for a day Tuesday and there could be a couple passing showers northeast. Highs stay around 60.

sunshine around
sunshine around(WBNG)

Some rain comes through Wednesday night into parts of Thursday and heat looks to scream into the area Friday and Saturday. We could be near 90 Saturday. We need to monitor Saturday’s storm chances because with the heat and humidity, storms could be strong to severe.

Monitoring Saturday storm chances
Monitoring Saturday storm chances(WBNG)

Most Read

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
State Police were on Tracy and Amber Hill drive in Conklin Saturday evening. The suspect in the...
State, local leaders react to deadly, racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
COVID hospitalizations increasing in Broome County, experts warn
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months

Latest News

wbng
Keep a close eye on the weather today!
An Enhanced risk for severe weather on Monday.
ENHANCED risk for severe weather on Monday
Scattered storms on Sunday afternoon.
Unsettled and stormy afternoon
SUNDAY NIGHT
A warm unsettled weekend