An unsettled period coming our way with some heat, too!

By Howard Manges
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Tonight: A few early showers possible northeast. Partly to mostly cloudy. Very small chance of a pocket of isolated frost. Low: 36-44

Wednesday: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds. Chance of rain after about 8pm. High: 61-67

Wednesday Night: Rain likely. Rainfall possible: 0.10-0.33″ with up to 0.50″ possible inside any heavier rain or thunder. Low: 46-51

Forecast Discussion:

A few showers could develop through the evening northeast and east of Binghamton. Clouds eventually diminish and lows drop into the 40s. There is no risk of widespread frost, but an isolated pocket could develop in the coldest locations.

Clouds increase Wednesday with rain likely late and overnight. A thunderstorm is possible overnight. Thursday brings scattered showers and a thunderstorm, but it will not rain all day long.

RAIN LATE WEDNESDAY
Mugginess increases with heat Friday and Saturday. Highs increase into the low 80s Friday and mid and upper 80s Saturday. Some showers, or storms, are expected in the heat of the day Saturday. The best chance of rain comes Sunday at 70%. Any storms could be strong, so we’ll have to keep an eye on this.

TOASTY SATURDAY
