Broome County District Attorney addresses ‘senseless’ Buffalo mass shooting

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak addressed the racially-motivated mass shooting in Buffalo in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Korchak said his office reached out to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn to offer assistance with the prosecution. He said he will help in any way that is needed.

The district attorney also elaborated on information provided by New York State Police, regarding troopers responding to Susquehanna Valley High School to investigate a report that a student who made a threatening statement in June 2021.

Korchak’s statement is posted below:

In early June, in an online class, he made disturbing comments regarding murder/suicide. The school followed protocol and contacted the New York State Police. Based on information currently in my possession, no direct threat was made to the school or any student. There was no mention of firearms. The New York State Police responded to the subject’s residence and transported him to a local hospital for evaluation. The subject was evaluated and released. He subsequently returned to school and even participated in his graduation without incident.

Korchak said from the information that was provided to his office, that the Susquehanna Valley School District and state police followed the protocols that were in place at the time.

“I am certain that members of the New York State legislature will review the facts and circumstances of this case and propose appropriate changes as necessary, regarding mental health and background checks when purchasing firearms,” Korchak said.

Korchak called the shooting senseless and offered thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims and the Buffalo community.

10 people were killed and three more were wounded in the shooting. A majority of the victims were Black.

President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Governor Kathy Hochul visited Buffalo Tuesday morning to honor the victims.

This is a developing story. Say with 12 News for more information.