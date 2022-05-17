Advertisement

Community gathers for candlelight vigil, honoring Buffalo shooting victims

By Ashley Soriano
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A candlelight vigil was held Monday, May 16 to honor and remember the lives lost in the Buffalo mass shooting.

Broome County Council of Churches, Broome and Tioga NAACP, and people from the community gathered in prayer at the courthouse lawn in Downtown Binghamton.

Pastor Frank Barnett of House of Worship said despite the sad occasion, he is grateful the community came together.

“We still always need to come together to show the enemy that we are all in fellowship,” said Barnett. “We are all in love and peace no matter what happens in our country of the United States.”

