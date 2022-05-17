Crews respond to bathroom fire at Jennie F. Snapp Middle School

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Fire Department responded to a fire at Jennie F. Snapp Middle School Tuesday afternoon.

According to Endicott Fire Chief Joseph Griswold, maintenance reported the fire a the bathroom after they were unable to get it out themselves.

Griswold said the fire was out when crews arrived but there was heavy smoke. He said no one was injured. A spokesperson for the Union-Endicott School District noted that the fire was put out quickly.

Jennie F Snapp fire (WBNG 12 News)

Endicott Police blocked off Loder Avenue during the incident. Students were evacuated out of the building.

There was minimal damage in the incident, Griswold said.

Due to air quality in the building, the fire department recommended sending students home.