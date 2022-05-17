Crime scene tape, memorial for victims on corner of street where shooting took place in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBNG) -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Buffalo, N.Y. Tuesday just three days after a mass shooting occurred at Tops grocery store.

10 people were killed in the shooting, most of whom were Black.

A 12 News crew at the scene reported police crime scene tape and law enforcement of the Tops store.

Yet, there are also several memorials with flowers, signs notes and candles memorializing the lives lost on Saturday. Pictured above is a memorial Jefferson and Riley streets.

12 News will be live in Buffalo in its noon newscast, covering President Biden’s visit. Stay tuned for updated information.