Johnson City High School Seniors host ‘Senior to Senior’ Dinner Dance Friday

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Seniors are preparing to show off their best dance moves at the “Senior to Senior” Dinner Dance.

Join in the fun for an Intergenerational Dinner Dance hosted by Johnson City High School Seniors for Broome County Seniors. Broome County Office for Aging Aging Services Program Coordinator Danielle Clemens said the Broome-Age Friendly Project is working on community enhancements to make the community more livable for older adults and people of all ages.

“This will be a fun evening of dinner, dancing, live music, a photo booth and door prizes,” Clemens said. “We’re really excited to offer this to the local community.”

Senior at Johnson City High School Zach Hammond said this is an opportunity for Johnson City High School seniors to give back to the community.

“Our high school Art Club will be making signs, providing table decor, and we’ll be providing background music and photographs and we’re there to make sure that we provide a great night for the seniors in our community,” Hammond said.

Hammond said he’s excited for an evening of fun.

“I’m looking forward to being able to interact with my community and be able to hear some stories and have a really great time,” Hammond said.

Clemens said there was a great community response to this dinner dance, so registration for the event is full.

“We’re hoping to offer similar events with different school districts or with Johnson City High School in the future,” Clemens said. “The past few years have been very socially isolating so this was a great opportunity to bring people out for the evening.”

The “Senior to Senior” Dinner Dance will be held on May 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Johnson City Senior Center at 30 Brocton St., Johnson City.