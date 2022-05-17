Southern Tier Tuesdays: Friends of Rogers awarded $2,000 grant

SHERBURNE (WBNG) -- Friends of Rogers is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Friends of Rogers is a nonprofit organization composed of dedicated support of the Rogers Environmental Education Center. Director of Development Heather Tehan said she grew up visiting Rogers Center.

“It’s just amazing to see kids connect with nature on a daily basis,” Tehan said. “It’s such a wonderful place and so many generations of people have been coming here.”

The mission of Friends of Rogers is to provide outstanding educational opportunities for all individuals to enjoy and inspire them to protect the natural world.

“We offer monthly education programs for families through Zoom and in-person we also have annual events each season,” Tehan said. “We have a great winter celebration in January with skiing and snowshoeing.”

The Roger Center is open daily from dawn to dusk.

“There’s never an admission fee to visit Rogers Center so that’s another reason that we rely on grants because we try to make sure our programs are free for all families in our community to be able to participate,” Tehan said.

Tehan said there are a variety of events coming up in June.

Fossil Dig with Geology Professor Adam Schoonmaker June 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Get Outdoors & Get Together Day at Rogers Center June 11 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Shredding Event at Rogers Center June 11 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Paddle Trip at Nine Mile Swamp with Friends of Rogers June 25 at 9 a.m.

Tehan said Rogers Center has dedicated space near the Visitor Center for Donor Bricks in a permanent patio.

“People can buy a personalized brick and you can have it engraved with your personal message and clipart and they get installed here at Rogers Center,” Tehan said. “Last year we sold over 100 bricks and this year we plan to double that so you can leave your message for generations to come.”

This grant money will be used to update educational materials and the reptile environment.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.