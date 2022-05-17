Union Volunteer Emergency Squad hosts EMS Week activities

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- In celebration of National EMS Week, the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad is hosting special activities for people in the community.

National EMS Week is a time to recognize and thank fire fighters, paramedics, and EMT’s for their service.

Deputy Director of Community Outreach Amy Polhamus said this week is an opportunity to get the community involved and show people what EMS has to offer.

“Rising to the challenge is this year’s theme. The past couple of years with COVID -- we’ve had so many challenges with personal protective equipment, how to put it on, and new regulations and rules on how to wear our PPE,” Polhamus said. “It’s just been taxing emotionally and physically on our crews, and I couldn’t be any more proud of our EMT’s, paramedics and EMS as a whole for rising to this challenge.”

Polhamus said UVES kicked of EMS week with a hands-on CPR training Sunday, May 15.

A “Senior Safety Day” will be held at Broome Senior Center West Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m. Child safety seat checks will also be held at 875 Riverside Drive in Johnson City on Wednesday, May 18 beginning at noon.

More information on the upcoming EMS week activities can be found on the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad’s Facebook page.