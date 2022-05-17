Advertisement

Union Volunteer Emergency Squad hosts EMS Week activities

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- In celebration of National EMS Week, the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad is hosting special activities for people in the community.

National EMS Week is a time to recognize and thank fire fighters, paramedics, and EMT’s for their service.

Deputy Director of Community Outreach Amy Polhamus said this week is an opportunity to get the community involved and show people what EMS has to offer.

“Rising to the challenge is this year’s theme. The past couple of years with COVID -- we’ve had so many challenges with personal protective equipment, how to put it on, and new regulations and rules on how to wear our PPE,” Polhamus said. “It’s just been taxing emotionally and physically on our crews, and I couldn’t be any more proud of our EMT’s, paramedics and EMS as a whole for rising to this challenge.”

Polhamus said UVES kicked of EMS week with a hands-on CPR training Sunday, May 15.

A “Senior Safety Day” will be held at Broome Senior Center West Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m. Child safety seat checks will also be held at 875 Riverside Drive in Johnson City on Wednesday, May 18 beginning at noon.

More information on the upcoming EMS week activities can be found on the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad’s Facebook page.

Most Read

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
State Police were on Tracy and Amber Hill drive in Conklin Saturday evening. The suspect in the...
State, local leaders react to deadly, racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
SUNY Broome President, suspect’s high school respond to Buffalo mass shooting
COVID hospitalizations increasing in Broome County, experts warn

Latest News

The New York Milk Bank has a Binghamton collection location, which is at Women's and Children's...
The New York Milk Bank serves as a resource during formula shortage
EMS WEEK
Union Volunteer Emergency Squad hosts EMS Week activities
Community gathers for candlelight vigil, honoring Buffalo shooting victims
Community gathers for candlelight vigil, honoring Buffalo shooting victims
Broome County Council of Churches, Broome and Tioga NAACP, and people from the community...
Community gathers for candlelight vigil, honoring Buffalo shooting victims
The New York Milk Bank offers milk depot site in Broome County
The New York Milk Bank offers milk depot site in Broome County