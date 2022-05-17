Windy, but no severe weather

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, showers north. 0-.05″ 20% High 62 (58-64) Wind W becoming NW 10-20 G30 mph

On the back side of a cold front, we’ll be cool and windy today. There will be the slight chance of a few lingering showers. Mainly across our northern counties. More sunshine as you move south. Skies turn mostly tonight. Patchy frost is possible.

Quieter weather much of the remaining forecast. Seasonable Wednesday, but heat will return later in the week.

A cold front will put showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. Partly cloudy and seasonable Monday.

