Delaware County welcomes new Behavioral Health facility

WALTON (WBNG) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house was held Tuesday, May 17 to celebrate the opening of the Delaware County Behavioral Health facility.

Delaware County Director of Community Services, Cynthia Heaney, said the opening of the new facility was a momentous day. She said the facility offers mental health services, childrens services and alcohol and drug abuse services all in one location.

“It’s a place that they can go and feel respected and valued,” said Heaney. “A place that they can start their wellness journey.”

Walton Town Supervisor Joe Cetta serves as the chairman for the county’s mental health committee, as well as a member of the capital projects committee for the new facility. Cetta said Delaware County Behavioral Health will provide many opportunities to residents by consolidating three services into one facility.

“I am very happy that the board of supervisors chose this location in the Town of Walton,” he said. “It’s upwards of a 75 year investment in the Town of Walton, and a 75 year investment for Delaware County residents who require these services.”

More information about Delaware County Behavioral Health facility can be found here.