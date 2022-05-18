Advertisement

Financial Tip: Should I own gold

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses if individuals should own gold.

“Many investors think of gold as a hedge against inflation, but the volatility of gold tends to swamp the volatility of inflation,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Gold has actually been 14x more volatile than inflation, the annualized returns of the global stock market have actually been less volatile than the price of gold. Further negatives, gold does not pay dividends or interest to investors, it’s only source of return is price appreciation caused by shifting supply and demand which makes gold a speculative asset.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

