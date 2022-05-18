Hochul announces package to strengthen gun laws, fight domestic terrosim

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a package aimed at fighting domestic terrorism and extremism, strengthening and closing loopholes in state gun laws and cracking down on social media platforms that host violent content.

The announcement comes days after a suspect from Conklin traveled to a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. and killed 10 people and wounded three more. 11 of the victims were Black.

Governor Hochul signed two executive orders. The first is designed to fight domestic terrorism and violent extremism that is inspired by and planned on social media and the internet. This executive order will call on the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to establish a new unit that is focused on preventing domestic terrorism within the Division’s Office of Counter Terrorism.

The second executive order requires state police to file for an Extreme Risk Protection Order under the state’s Red Flag Law whenever they have a probable cause to believe someone is a threat to others or themselves.

“We will continue to confront this epidemic head-on, stamp out extremists who threaten our communities, strengthen the toughest gun laws in the country and do whatever it takes to keep New Yorkers safe,” said Hochul.

Hochul also sent a referral to the Office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James asking for the office to launch an investigation into social media platforms that the shooter used to promote his bigoted views. Those platforms include Discord and Twitch, which the shooter used to livestream the assault.

The state budget includes $227 million for initiatives to mitigate gun violence.