Listed here: School budget vote results
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Here are the results of school budget votes across the Southern Tier. This list will be updated as results are sent to 12 News.
- Candor Central School District -- Passed. 192-49
- Chenango Valley Central School District -- Passed. 408-131
- Delaware Academy Central School District -- Passed. 614-139
- Greene Central School District -- Passed. 342-182
- Harpursville Central School District -- Passed. 81-19
- Johnson City Central School District -- Passed. 353-175
- Owego-Apalachin Central School District -- Passed. 655-247
- Sherburne-Earlville Central School District -- Passed. 272-87
- Spencer Van Etten Central School District -- Passed. 266-153
- Susquehanna Valley School District -- Passed. 327-58
- Tioga Central School District -- Passed. 159-24
- Union-Endicott Central School District -- Passed. 525-152
- Windsor Central School District -- Passed. 262-112