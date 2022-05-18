Advertisement

Listed here: School budget vote results

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Here are the results of school budget votes across the Southern Tier. This list will be updated as results are sent to 12 News.

  • Candor Central School District -- Passed. 192-49
  • Chenango Valley Central School District -- Passed. 408-131
  • Delaware Academy Central School District -- Passed. 614-139
  • Greene Central School District -- Passed. 342-182
  • Harpursville Central School District -- Passed. 81-19
  • Johnson City Central School District -- Passed. 353-175
  • Owego-Apalachin Central School District -- Passed. 655-247
  • Sherburne-Earlville Central School District -- Passed. 272-87
  • Spencer Van Etten Central School District -- Passed. 266-153
  • Susquehanna Valley School District -- Passed. 327-58
  • Tioga Central School District -- Passed. 159-24
  • Union-Endicott Central School District -- Passed. 525-152
  • Windsor Central School District -- Passed. 262-112

Most Read

SUNY Broome President, suspect’s high school respond to Buffalo mass shooting
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
COVID hospitalizations increasing in Broome County, experts warn
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Ukrainian Father uses donations
Sacred Heart Ukrainian Church sends donations to Ukraine
Bu students
Binghamton University students design device to assist veteran with PTSD
Union Volunteer EMS hosts ‘Senior Safety Day’ during EMS Week
Union Volunteer EMS hosts ‘Senior Safety Day’ during EMS Week
Broome County District Attorney addresses Buffalo shooting
Broome County District Attorney addresses Buffalo shooting