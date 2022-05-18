Listed here: School budget vote results

(WBNG) -- Here are the results of school budget votes across the Southern Tier. This list will be updated as results are sent to 12 News.

Candor Central School District -- Passed. 192-49

Chenango Valley Central School District -- Passed. 408-131

Delaware Academy Central School District -- Passed. 614-139

Greene Central School District -- Passed. 342-182

Harpursville Central School District -- Passed. 81-19

Johnson City Central School District -- Passed. 353-175

Owego-Apalachin Central School District -- Passed. 655-247

Sherburne-Earlville Central School District -- Passed. 272-87

Spencer Van Etten Central School District -- Passed. 266-153

Susquehanna Valley School District -- Passed. 327-58

Tioga Central School District -- Passed. 159-24

Union-Endicott Central School District -- Passed. 525-152

Windsor Central School District -- Passed. 262-112