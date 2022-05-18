NY Attorney General launches investigation into social media companies following Buffalo shooting

(WBNG) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday that her office will launch an investigation into social media companies in connection to the racist Buffalo shooting that occurred on May 14.

Attorney General James said the investigation will focus on the platforms the shooter used to plan, promote and stream the attack. This includes, but is not limited to Twitch, 4chan, 8chan and Discord.

The shooter used social media to broadcast his racist views. He live-streamed the shooting at the Tops grocery store on Twitch.

The terror attack in Buffalo has once again revealed the depths and danger of the online forums that spread and promote hate,” said Attorney General James. “The fact that an individual can post detailed plans to commit such an act of hate without consequence, and then stream it for the world to see is bone-chilling and unfathomable.”

The Office of the Attorney General received a referral from Governor Kath Hochul to conduct this investigation. The referral can be read by going to this link.

10 people were killed and three more were wounded. 11 of the victims were Black.