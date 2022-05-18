Advertisement

Some pleasant Spring weather

When do showers arrive?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. High 64 (60-66) Wind NW 3-8 mph

High pressure gives us quieter weather today. Seasonable, with increasing clouds. Showers move in tonight and continue into early Thursday.

Friday looks quiet with partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will put showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. Partly cloudy and seasonable Monday.

TOASTY SATURDAY
An unsettled period coming our way with some heat, too!
Windy, but no severe weather
sunshine around
Temperatures skyrocket for next weekend
Keep a close eye on the weather today!