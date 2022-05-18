Some pleasant Spring weather

WEDNESDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. High 64 (60-66) Wind NW 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

High pressure gives us quieter weather today. Seasonable, with increasing clouds. Showers move in tonight and continue into early Thursday.

Friday looks quiet with partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will put showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. Partly cloudy and seasonable Monday.

