Weis Wednesdays: Easy meal solutions

“We offer a full schedule of virtual classes every month and we offer these at different times, we have different recipes, and different topics that we cover,” Wieand said. “We offer these for free to our Weis card holders so as long as you are a shopper with us you’re able to register for these classes.”

Wieand said benefits of these classes include learning new recipes, learning new cooking skills, and working together in the kitchen with family and friends.

“It’s just a good way to learn about the nutrition of the food that you’re actually cooking everyday,” Wieand said.

Wieand said there are a variety of upcoming classes.

“One of our preschool classes coming up on May 24 at 10 a.m. is going to feature a recipie for banana split skewers,” Wieand said. “This is a five ingredient recipe or four if you want to omit the peanuts for a peanut allergy, but it’s a good summery treat and it’s going to have lots of sweet flavors. It’s a good way to get your kids involved in the kitchen.”

