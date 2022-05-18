Wicked May heat coming this weekend

Tonight: Rain. Rain totals: 0.05-0.20″ up to 0.33″ possible. Isolated rumble of thunder? Low:47-52

Thursday: Rain early tapers to a chance of afternoon showers. Chance of rain is 80% early then 40% in the afternoon. A rumble of thunder is possible. High: 63-69

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 47-52

Forecast Discussion:

Rain is expected tonight and a thunderstorm is possible. Thursday brings scattered showers and a thunderstorm, but it will not rain all day long. We expect some breaks of sun, too.

Mugginess increases with heat Friday and Saturday....and possibly Sunday, now, too! Highs increase into the low 80s Friday and mid and upper 80s Saturday. Some showers, or storms, are expected in the heat of the day Saturday. The chance of storms is 30% Saturday PM/Evening. The best chance of rain comes Sunday at 70%. Any storms could be strong, so we’ll have to keep an eye on this.

HOT! (WBNG)