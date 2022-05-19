Advertisement

Appellate Division upholds statutory rape conviction of Johnson City man

By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The New York State Appellate Division Third Department upheld the rape in the second-degree conviction of 31-year-old Steven Silva of Johnson City.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Silva entered a guilty plea and was sentenced in September 2019 to four years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. He will also be subject to sex offender registration.

Silva admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old girl in 2018 in Johnson City. He was 27 at the time.

The court ruled Silva’s plea was voluntary and that he waived the appellate right, the district attorney’s office said.

