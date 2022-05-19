Advertisement

Authorities search for missing 11-year-old girl

(Tompkins County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old named Amaysia.

The sheriff’s office described Amaysia as Black, with black hair in braided buns and wearing a purple coat and leggings, light pink sneakers and a clear backpack. She weighs around 100 pounds and lives on Graham Road.

She was at school Thursday at Northeastern Elementary and failed to get on the school bus at dismissal time, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said as of Thursday afternoon, there is nothing to suggest foul play is involved.

Anyone who sees Amysia is asked to call 911.

