Bipartisan bill to support veteran survivors of sexual trauma passes house

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed bipartisan legislation supporting survivors of Military Sexual Trauma or MST.

The VA Peer Support Enhancement for MST Survivors Act creates a support program made up of peers for MST survivors by requiring the Department of Veterans Affairs to ensure everyone who files a claim relating to MST is assigned a peer support specialist during the process. The person who files a claim may choose not to have a support specialist.

Congressman Antonio Delgado (D, NY-19) led the legislation.

“It is critical that we support our service members, especially when they are subject to Military Sexual Trauma and assaults during their military service,” said Delgado. “I am glad we are one step closer to getting MST survivors the resources and services they need.”

Delgado’s office said two of every three sexual assaults that occur during military service are not reported, typically over concerns about confidentiality, retaliation and the perception that the military’s commanders will be unresponsive.

His office noted that filing MST claims is often a complicated process that forces survivors to retell the story of the assault. The Veterans Health Administration has a peer support system, but its specialists are not specifically trained to support MST survivors. Neither these peer support specialists nor the VHA’s MST Coordinators are trained or knowledgeable of the MST Claims process, said Delgado’s office.

Delgado is the New York Lieutenant Governor-designate. Governor Kathy Hochul appointed him a few weeks after Brian Benjamin stepped down from the position following his arrest on corruption charges.